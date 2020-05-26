STARDOM Issues Statement on Passing of Hana Kimura

STARDOM has released a statement on the tragic passing of Hana Kimura aged 22.

In regards to the passing of Hana Kimura,

We would like to take this opportunity to apologize for your concern and sorrow due to the sudden passing of Stardom’s Hana Kimura on May 23. According to the police report, there is no case of foul play.

Regarding more details on the cause of death, we will refrain from publishing anything, according to the wishes of the bereaving family. We do not plan to announce the details here in any press conference or news releases. We kindly ask for your continued support.

In addition, please refrain from to interview the family and athletes belonging to Stardom in consideration of the current situation. Moreover, please refrain from visiting the bereaving family, athletes’ homes, offices, the dojo, etc.

Regarding the funeral of Hana Kimura, we will not be announcing the date and time nor the place according to the wishes of the bereaving family. We would appreciate the consideration of the media and fans.

The bereaving family expresses their deep gratitude to the fans who supported Hana Kimura, and although the date and time of the event is currently undecided due to the Coronavirus situation, a memorial service for Hana Kimura will be held.

We are taking everything into consideration, and deciding on plans for videos and photos that can be shared with her fans. Details will be announced as soon as they are decided. We are very sorrowful on Hana’s passing, and only wish for her to rest in eternal peace.

Thank you.