Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Next Week's Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 25, 2020
Next week's episode of
Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins.
