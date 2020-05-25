Legendary WWE Superstar Set to Retire on Next Week's Raw?

BREAKING: Next week on #WWERaw , @reymysterio will have his retirement ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Iibkx11xK3

Three-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio is set to have a retirement ceremony on next week's show. No word yet on if this is a legitimate retirement or part of a storyline.

According to WWE, a legendary Superstar is set to retire on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins Announced for Next Week's Raw

Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. [...] May 25 - Next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a one-on-one match between Aleister Black and "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/25/2020)

The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens S[...] May 25 - The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens S[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Women's Title No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Fl[...] May 25 - Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw featured a Triple Threat Match between Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Fl[...]

WWE Raw Results: Andrade vs. Crews: United States Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Andrade "Cien" Almas put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. After a [...] May 25 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Andrade "Cien" Almas put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Apollo Crews. After a [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Tonight's Raw

It's been announced that tonight's Raw will feature a special appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer. 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Bo[...] May 25 - It's been announced that tonight's Raw will feature a special appearance from a WWE Hall of Famer. 16-time World Heavyweight Champion "Nature Bo[...]

Flip Gordon Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Ring Of Honor

Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partne[...] May 25 - Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partne[...]

Dark Side of the Ring Producers Reached Out To Bret Hart

Dave Meltzer revealed on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that producers from Dark Side of the Ring did reach out and formally ask WWE Hall of [...] May 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that producers from Dark Side of the Ring did reach out and formally ask WWE Hall of [...]

A Big Change To Take Place On Tonight's WWE Raw

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly b[...] May 25 - Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly b[...]

Renee Young On Wanting To Manage Elias

During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager. Here’s[...] May 25 - During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager. Here’s[...]

An Injured Matt Jackson Competed At Double Or Nothing

The Stampede match with The Elite vs. Inner Circle at this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV is being praised by fans and wrestling journalis[...] May 25 - The Stampede match with The Elite vs. Inner Circle at this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV is being praised by fans and wrestling journalis[...]

JTG Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard

It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a g[...] May 25 - It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a g[...]

'Hypocrite' Reby Hardy Blasted By Fans Over Hana Kimura Tweet

Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura. After the 22-y[...] May 25 - Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura. After the 22-y[...]

WATCH: The Undertaker Admits to Being Envious of Shawn Michaels' Retirement

WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about be[...] May 24 - WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about be[...]

Japanese Media Outlet Gives More Details on the Passing of Hana Kimura

More details are coming out regarding the tragic passing of Japanese female wrestling star Hana Kimura. According to Japan's Sponichi Annex[...] May 24 - More details are coming out regarding the tragic passing of Japanese female wrestling star Hana Kimura. According to Japan's Sponichi Annex[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Was Originally Pitched to Win Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36

According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, if WWE would have had the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's Wrestle[...] May 24 - According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, if WWE would have had the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's Wrestle[...]

Mike Tyson Set To Appear On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson is set to make another appearance for AEW on Wednesday's Dynamote on TNT. All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will [...] May 24 - Mike Tyson is set to make another appearance for AEW on Wednesday's Dynamote on TNT. All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will [...]

The Usos & Tamina Snuka Debuted in WWE Ten Years Ago Today

Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday [...] May 24 - Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday [...]

Kurt Angle Comments On Upcoming Appearance On Wednesday’s NXT

To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s c[...] May 24 - To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s c[...]

Update On AEW's Unfinished TNT Title Belt

As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although [...] May 24 - As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although [...]

PHOTO: A Very Rare Photo Of Kane Unmasked During The Attitude Era

A very rare photo of Kane unmasked during the late 90s. #wwe @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/PnSSoCkU26 — Ben Kerin of WrestlingNewsS[...] May 24 - A very rare photo of Kane unmasked during the late 90s. #wwe @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/PnSSoCkU26 — Ben Kerin of WrestlingNewsS[...]

Drew McIntyre Vs. The Undertaker Was Originally Planned For WrestleMania 26

WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he w[...] May 24 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he w[...]

Tony Khan Says Brian Cage Signed With All Elite Wrestling In January

During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company p[...] May 24 - During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company p[...]

WATCH: AEW Provides A New Look At Upcoming Action Figures

AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. [...] May 24 - AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. [...]