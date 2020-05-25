WWE Monday Night Raw Results (05/25/2020)

The following are the results of the May 25th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

1. Kevin Owens opened the program with "The Kevin Owens Show." Nia Jax, Natalya Neidhart, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Asuka all got into a brawl.

2. Apollo Crews defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Zelina Vega) to become the new United States Champion

3. The IIconics cut a promo in the ring and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross came out to confront them. They got into a brawl and The IIconics got the better of the exchange.

4. MVP's "VIP Lounge" segment ended with MVP taking a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre

5. Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Kevin Owens

6. The Street Profits defeated The Viking Raiders in a game of golf

7. Buddy Murphy & Austin Theory (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Humberto Carrillo & Aleister Black

8. Nia Jax defeated Natalya Neidhart and NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to become the Number One Contender to Asuka's Raw Women's Championship

9. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP in a non-title match after Lashley caused a disqualification. After the match, Lashley got into a brawl with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre