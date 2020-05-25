Flip Gordon Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Ring Of Honor

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 25 - Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partners in Villain Enterprises despite rumors he was go[...]
A Big Change To Take Place On Tonight's WWE Raw Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly broadcasts and pay-per-views to the WWE Performance[...]
Renee Young On Wanting To Manage Elias During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager. Here’s what she had to say: If she’d like to be a[...]
May 25 - The Stampede match with The Elite vs. Inner Circle at this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV is being praised by fans and wrestling journalists. What many don’t know is that one [...]
JTG Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a good friend and former tag team partner JTG took to[...]
May 25 - Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura. After the 22-year-old Stardom took her own life following online[...]
May 24 - WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about being envious of Shawn Michaels for being able to re[...]
May 24 - More details are coming out regarding the tragic passing of Japanese female wrestling star Hana Kimura. According to Japan's Sponichi Annex, the 22-year-old may have taken her life by inges[...]
May 24 - According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, if WWE would have had the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's WrestleMania, a surprising name was originally pitched to[...]
May 24 - Mike Tyson is set to make another appearance for AEW on Wednesday's Dynamote on TNT. All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will appear on the post-Double or Nothing episode. As [...]
May 24 - Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday Night Raw in 2010 by attacking The Hart Dynas[...]
May 24 - To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s cage fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thathcer[...]
Update On AEW's Unfinished TNT Title Belt As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although the announcers did note the title’s design i[...]
May 24 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he was originally scheduled to face The Undertaker at [...]
May 24 - During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company paid him while he has been rehabbed an injury. Cag[...]
May 24 - AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. Relive magic moments & create your own!All y[...]
May 24 - AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news during the post-Double[...]
AEW Double Or Nothing Quick Results (5/23/20) Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to become the number-one contenders for the AEW World Tag[...]
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara - faced “Broken&rdq[...]
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who, as previously reported, passed away last night a[...]
AEW All Out Announced For September 5th At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view will air live on Saturday night, Sept[...]
