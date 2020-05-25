A Big Change To Take Place On Tonight's WWE Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2020
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly broadcasts and pay-per-views to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and not allow fans to attend.
Tonight that changes,
PWInsider is reporting that WWE NXT developmental talent will be sitting in the crowd to help create a lively atmosphere for weekly television, Monday's WWE Raw is being filmed right now.
All Elite Wrestling has been doing this since the start and many have felt their production has been easier to watch.
WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE waited a while to make this decision because Vince McMahon felt it would be a bad look for the company to have so many people seated in the Performance Center during a time when social distancing is being advised by health officials.
https://wrestlr.me/63396/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 25
May 25 - Flip Gordon is staying in Ring of Honor after announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. Gordon will remain with his partne[...]
May 25
May 25 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that producers from Dark Side of the Ring did reach out and formally ask WWE Hall of [...]
May 25
May 25 - Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly b[...]
May 25
May 25 - During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager. Here’s[...]
May 25
May 25 - The Stampede match with The Elite vs. Inner Circle at this past weekend’s Double or Nothing PPV is being praised by fans and wrestling journalis[...]
May 25 JTG Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a g[...]
May 25 - It’s been a week since the tragic death of former WWE star Shad Gaspard and tributes continue pouring in for the wrestler. Shad’a g[...]
May 25
May 25 - Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura. After the 22-y[...]
May 24
May 24 - WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about be[...]
May 24
May 24 - More details are coming out regarding the tragic passing of Japanese female wrestling star Hana Kimura. According to Japan's Sponichi Annex[...]
May 24
May 24 - According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, if WWE would have had the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's Wrestle[...]
May 24
May 24 - Mike Tyson is set to make another appearance for AEW on Wednesday's Dynamote on TNT. All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will [...]
May 24
May 24 - Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday [...]
May 24
May 24 - To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s c[...]
May 24
May 24 - As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although [...]
May 24
May 24 - A very rare photo of Kane unmasked during the late 90s. #wwe @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/PnSSoCkU26 — Ben Kerin of WrestlingNewsS[...]
May 24
May 24 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he w[...]
May 24
May 24 - During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company p[...]
May 24
May 24 - AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. [...]
May 24
May 24 - AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President [...]
May 23
May 23 - Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to beco[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, [...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on t[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Nati[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out [...]