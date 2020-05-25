A Big Change To Take Place On Tonight's WWE Raw

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit WWE has faced significant changes to the production of their programming. WWE was forced to move all their weekly broadcasts and pay-per-views to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and not allow fans to attend.

Tonight that changes, PWInsider is reporting that WWE NXT developmental talent will be sitting in the crowd to help create a lively atmosphere for weekly television, Monday's WWE Raw is being filmed right now.

All Elite Wrestling has been doing this since the start and many have felt their production has been easier to watch.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE waited a while to make this decision because Vince McMahon felt it would be a bad look for the company to have so many people seated in the Performance Center during a time when social distancing is being advised by health officials.