Renee Young On Wanting To Manage Elias
Posted By: Carol Cassada on May 25, 2020
During a recent interview on Outkick The Coverage, WWE interviewer Renee Young opened up about the possibility of being a manager.
Here’s what she had to say:
If she’d like to be a WWE manager:
I would love to do that. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to dabble in. Before I got to WWE, my background was more in entertainment rather than being a broadcaster. So I think that’s something I would always want to do. One person I thought for a second would be pitching a thing for Elias. I thought it would be really fun to be his band manager or something.
