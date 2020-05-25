'Hypocrite' Reby Hardy Blasted By Fans Over Hana Kimura Tweet

Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy has been branded a hypocrite over her comments on the tragic suicide of Hana Kimura.

After the 22-year-old Stardom took her own life following online harrassment, Hardy had a scathing comment on the state of social media.

But keep on with your shit stan culture & *sassy* edgelord comments towards wrestlers. The internet is fucking trash #RIPHanaKimura — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2020

Fans were quick to point out Hardy's past comments about Ashley Massaro, who she claimed without evidence of providing Matt with drugs during his addiction, and had a back and forth Twitter feud with in 2018.

After Massaro's own suicide in 2019, Reby tweeted a kiss and smiley emoji, which many saw as a comment on the former WWE Diva's death, and added that she did not care at all that Massaro had died, saying "I ain't in mourning lol."

Thx mama. People desperately trying to force me to care about something I don’t give a fuck about & looking for it in shit that ain’t there. Im out here tweeting about drag race but I’m fat & ugly cuz I ain’t in mourning lol — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 17, 2019

Defending his wife, Matt said that he 100% stands by Reby's comments, and added that the two deal with social media differently.