Japanese Media Outlet Gives More Details on the Passing of Hana Kimura
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 24, 2020
More details are coming out regarding the tragic passing of Japanese female wrestling star Hana Kimura.
According to Japan's , the 22-year-old may have taken her life by ingesting hydrogen sulfide. A neighbor reportedly told the media that rescue workers arrived at the scene at approximately 4:00 AM but were unable to save Hana's life, and that “the cause was hydrogen sulfide.” Sponichi Annex 411Mania.com notes that the Metropolitan Police Department in Joto announced a case of someone ingesting hydrogen sulfide and a body was recovered from the scene, although they did not officially confirm that the body belonged to Hana Kimura.
https://wrestlr.me/63390/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 24
May 24 - WWE's official YouTube channel posted the following clip from chapter three of Undertaker: The Last Ride. In this clip, Undertaker talks about be[...]
May 24
May 24 - More details are coming out regarding the tragic passing of Japanese female wrestling star Hana Kimura. According to Japan's Sponichi Annex[...]
May 24
May 24 - According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, if WWE would have had the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's Wrestle[...]
May 24
May 24 - Mike Tyson is set to make another appearance for AEW on Wednesday's Dynamote on TNT. All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will [...]
May 24
May 24 - Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday [...]
May 24
May 24 - To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s c[...]
May 24
May 24 - As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although [...]
May 24
May 24 - A very rare photo of Kane unmasked during the late 90s. #wwe @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/PnSSoCkU26 — Ben Kerin of WrestlingNewsS[...]
May 24
May 24 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he w[...]
May 24
May 24 - During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company p[...]
May 24
May 24 - AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. [...]
May 24
May 24 - AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President [...]
May 23
May 23 - Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to beco[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, [...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on t[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Nati[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out [...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion was[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the first-ever Casino Ladder Match was held, in which the winner of the match would earn [...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage made his surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling,[...]
May 23
May 23 - The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to t[...]
May 23
May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends,[...]
May 23
May 23 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]
May 23
May 23 - As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover [...]