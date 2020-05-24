WWE Hall of Famer Was Originally Pitched to Win Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

According to a report from Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, if WWE would have had the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's WrestleMania, a surprising name was originally pitched to win it.

The report notes that five-time WWE World Champion Hulk Hogan was approached about participating in the match. Hogan would have had a very limited physical role in the match, but the idea is that he would have simply eliminated the last few participants and then had his traditional post-match celebration.

A source from WWE allegedly gave Davis the following statement:

“The idea was he wouldn’t take any bumps. We would work it so he would only have to eliminate one or two guys at the end and then he would get his big celebration at the end with his music. It would have been perfect because he lives in the Tampa area.”

Davis also notes that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was supportive of the idea, and that plans were still on the table as late as February. However, WWE was reportedly unable to come to a financial agreement with Hogan, and even if the two sides would have reached an agreement, the match would have likely still been scrapped anyway due to WWE having to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center.