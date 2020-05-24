Mike Tyson Set To Appear On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Mike Tyson is set to make another appearance for AEW on Wednesday's Dynamote on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling announced today that the boxing legend will appear on the post-Double or Nothing episode.

As seen on Saturday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event Tyson was on hand to present the TNT Championship to the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer match

Rhodes was victorious and became the first-ever TNT Champion.