Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday Night Raw in 2010 by attacking The Hart Dynasty (Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith and Natalya Neidhart):

» More News From This Feed

The Usos & Tamina Snuka Debuted in WWE Ten Years Ago Today

Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday [...] May 24 - Today, May 24th, 2020, marks the ten-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Tamina Snuka and The Usos, as they made an impact on Monday [...]

Kurt Angle Comments On Upcoming Appearance On Wednesday’s NXT

To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s c[...] May 24 - To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s c[...]

Update On AEW's Unfinished TNT Title Belt

As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although [...] May 24 - As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although [...]

PHOTO: A Very Rare Photo Of Kane Unmasked During The Attitude Era

A very rare photo of Kane unmasked during the late 90s. #wwe @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/PnSSoCkU26 — Ben Kerin of WrestlingNewsS[...] May 24 - A very rare photo of Kane unmasked during the late 90s. #wwe @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/PnSSoCkU26 — Ben Kerin of WrestlingNewsS[...]

Drew McIntyre Vs. The Undertaker Was Originally Planned For WrestleMania 26

WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he w[...] May 24 - WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he w[...]

Tony Khan Says Brian Cage Signed With All Elite Wrestling In January

During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company p[...] May 24 - During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company p[...]

WATCH: AEW Provides A New Look At Upcoming Action Figures

AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. [...] May 24 - AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August. Check out the video below. [...]

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Was Originally Planned For London

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President [...] May 24 - AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Quick Results (5/23/20)

Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to beco[...] May 23 - Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to beco[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: The Inner Circle vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy & The Elite (Stadium Stampede)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, [...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee (AEW World Championship Match)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on t[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on t[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (Women’s World Championship Match)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Nati[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Nati[...]

AEW Pays Tribute To Hana Kimura At Double Or Nothing

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who[...]

AEW All Out Announced For September 5th

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out [...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Cody vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Tournament Finals)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion was[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion was[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Casino Ladder Match

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the first-ever Casino Ladder Match was held, in which the winner of the match would earn [...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the first-ever Casino Ladder Match was held, in which the winner of the match would earn [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing: Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Brian Cage Debuts

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage made his surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling,[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage made his surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling,[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing: TNT Championship Belt Revealed

The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to t[...] May 23 - The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to t[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Private Party vs. Best Friends

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends,[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends,[...]

Join Our AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV Discord Chatroom!

WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...] May 23 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats o[...]

Anonymous Person Donates $40,000 to Shad Gaspard GoFundMe Campaign

As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover [...] May 23 - As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover [...]

The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game reveale[...] May 23 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game reveale[...]

WWE Network To Add Sting: The Lost Tape Later This Month

WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. [...] May 23 - WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. [...]