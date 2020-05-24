WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Kurt Angle Comments On Upcoming Appearance On Wednesday’s NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2020

Kurt Angle Comments On Upcoming Appearance On Wednesday's NXT

To the surprise of many WWE announced yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be  the special guest referee for this Wednesday’s cage fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thathcer on NXT on USA Network.

Kurt Angle took to Twitter to explain how it came about:

"Two days ago, I was contacted by my old friend, GM of NXT William Regal. He came up with an innovative way to settle the score between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

It’s a Cage Fight. Not a Cage Match, a Cage Fight, and there are only two ways to win: knockout or tap out. So, this Wednesday night, yours truly, Kurt Angle, will be the referee for this fight. Thatcher vs. Riddle. Cage Fight. Oh, it’s true, it’s damn true."

Tags: #wwe #wwenxt #kurt angle
