Update On AEW's Unfinished TNT Title Belt

As seen during last night's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the company debuted the new TNT title belt. Many were upset with the design, although the announcers did note the title’s design is unfinished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The title design, Ron Edwardson posted the following on Facebook:

"Unfortunately due to Covid-19 the platers I used are working on skeleton crews and can only work on respirators / emergency equipment. Once regular business resumes this belt will get some much needed highlights in nickel and gold as well as a relief TNT logo." Edwardson said that due to his contract, he is unable to show people what the final design will look like. He also confirmed that the title design was inspired by the NWA TV Title: "That's how the person writing the check wanted it. I had my ideas and they had theirs. In the end they are happy but some fans aren't but one thing about wrestling fans is they are never happy."

