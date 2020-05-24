WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Drew McIntyre Vs. The Undertaker Was Originally Planned For WrestleMania 26
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2020
WWE champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by BT Sport in which he discussed The Undertaker. McIntyre revealed during the interview that he was originally scheduled to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, but admitted he was not ready for such a match.
"When I was 24 I was told by Vince McMahon, “You don’t listen to anybody but the Undertaker. He’s going to be your mentor, and whenever you have questions you go to him.” The inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I. Unfortunately I wasn’t ready at the time. Things worked out the way it worked out, and I believe it led to…instead of myself and Undertaker…Shawn Michaels and Undertaker…the retirement match, which was obviously a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time."
On his tag match against The Undertaker:
"A lot of time passed and eventually I got the opportunity to have the tag match with myself and Shane McMahon versus Undertaker, and Roman…after the Goldberg match our goal was to make sure he had a match he deserves. It went extra well…he was moving around great. He was very happy after the fact. I think I may have dropped into conversation about “there’s a certain match I was promised about 10 years ago.” I’ve got my list of things that I’ve returned to WWE to do. Number one was win the championship which I’ve done, wrestle the Undertaker after seeing him at WrestleMania and how good he looked is up there."
