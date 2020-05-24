WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: AEW Provides A New Look At Upcoming Action Figures
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 24, 2020
AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August.
Check out the video below.
Relive magic moments & create your own! All your favorite AEW athletes in life-like detail in their signature ringwear & accessories.#AEWUnrivaled collection will be available in August 2020! pic.twitter.com/FCnzYMMC1F
