WATCH: AEW Provides A New Look At Upcoming Action Figures

Relive magic moments & create your own! All your favorite AEW athletes in life-like detail in their signature ringwear & accessories. #AEWUnrivaled collection will be available in August 2020! pic.twitter.com/FCnzYMMC1F

AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August.

Tony Khan Says Brian Cage Signed With All Elite Wrestling In January

During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company paid him while he has been rehabbed an injury. Cag[...] May 24 - During last night's post-Double Or Nothing PPV media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed Brian Cage has been signed to AEW since January and that the company paid him while he has been rehabbed an injury. Cag[...]

AEW has revealed a new look at their upcoming AEW Unrivaled collection action figures which are due in stores in August.

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Was Originally Planned For London

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news during the post-Double[...] May 24 - AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news during the post-Double[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Quick Results (5/23/20)

Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to become the number-one contenders for the AEW World Tag[...] May 23 - Below are quick results for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: *Buy-In Pre-Show Match: Best Friends def. Private Party to become the number-one contenders for the AEW World Tag[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: The Inner Circle vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy & The Elite (Stadium Stampede)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara - faced “Broken&rdq[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event, the first-ever Stadium Stampede took place, as The Inner Circle - Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara - faced “Broken&rdq[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee (AEW World Championship Match)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against “The Exalted One” Mr. [...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling World Championship was defended, as Jon Moxley put the title on the line against “The Exalted One” Mr. [...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (Women’s World Championship Match)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose put the title on the lin[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose put the title on the lin[...]

AEW Pays Tribute To Hana Kimura At Double Or Nothing

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who, as previously reported, passed away last night a[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Hana Kimura who, as previously reported, passed away last night a[...]

AEW All Out Announced For September 5th

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view will air live on Saturday night, Sept[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, it was officially announced that the next edition of All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view will air live on Saturday night, Sept[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Cody vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Tournament Finals)

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion was held, in which “The American Nightmare&rdqu[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion was held, in which “The American Nightmare&rdqu[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Casino Ladder Match

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the first-ever Casino Ladder Match was held, in which the winner of the match would earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling Wo[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the first-ever Casino Ladder Match was held, in which the winner of the match would earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling Wo[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing: Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Brian Cage Debuts

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage made his surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling, as he was revealed to be the mystery entrant in t[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage made his surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling, as he was revealed to be the mystery entrant in t[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing: TNT Championship Belt Revealed

The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to the winner of the match between Lance Archer and &l[...] May 23 - The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to the winner of the match between Lance Archer and &l[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Private Party vs. Best Friends

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends, with the winners becoming the number-one contende[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends, with the winners becoming the number-one contende[...]

Join Our AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV Discord Chatroom!

WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any t[...] May 23 - WrestlingNewsSoure.com now has a discord server that will enable all our readers to join weekly WWE, AEW, Impact television/pay-per-view event chats or you can just come to hang out for some fun any t[...]

Anonymous Person Donates $40,000 to Shad Gaspard GoFundMe Campaign

As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover after his tragic and sudden passing. Earlier toda[...] May 23 - As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover after his tragic and sudden passing. Earlier toda[...]

The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game revealed it was created to make The Undertaker laugh duri[...] May 23 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game revealed it was created to make The Undertaker laugh duri[...]

WWE Network To Add Sting: The Lost Tape Later This Month

WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. T The show will feature never before seen and unr[...] May 23 - WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. T The show will feature never before seen and unr[...]

Kurt Angle Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside a [...] May 23 - WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside a [...]

Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Paul London Never Made It Big In WWE

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. On[...] May 23 - On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. On[...]

The Undertaker On Discusses His Reaction to The Montreal Screwjob

The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. Did he try to get [...] May 23 - The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. Did he try to get [...]

21 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Tragically Passed Away Aged 34

Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart at the [...] May 23 - Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart at the [...]

Tony Khan & Chris Jericho Donate Significant Amounts To Shad Gaspard's GoFundMe

AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $5,000. For those unaware, the friends of the late[...] May 23 - AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $5,000. For those unaware, the friends of the late[...]