AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Was Originally Planned For London

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 was originally set to take place in London, England but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it caused that plan to nixed.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed the news during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum and said he wanted the promotion to debut in the UK.

Khan did not reveal which venue they were looking to run the show in.

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the World Championship with take place as the main event of the next AEW Fyter Fest event.