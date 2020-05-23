WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (Women’s World Championship Match)
Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 23, 2020
At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship was defended, as “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose put the title on the line against Hikaru Shida in a match that was also contested with no countouts and no disqualifications.
The end result of the match saw Shida defeat Rose to become the brand new champion.
As a result, Shida has become only the third Women’s World Champion in AEW history, with Riho being the first, followed by Rose.
