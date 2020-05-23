AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Cody vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Tournament Finals)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion was held, in which “The American Nightmare” Cody faced “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, with “Iron” Mike Tyson on hand to present the title to the winner.

Cody would go on to emerge victorious to become the first AEW TNT Champion after hitting Archer with two Cross Rhodes finishing maneuvers.

During the match, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson interfered on Cody’s behalf; however, it resulted in Anderson being ejected from ringside, followed by Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

It was also noted during the match that the AEW TNT Championship belt itself is actually unfinished, as work on the title itself was impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was further noted that gold plating will soon be added to the title plates.