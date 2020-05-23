AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Casino Ladder Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the first-ever Casino Ladder Match was held, in which the winner of the match would earn a future opportunity at the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

The winner of the match emerged as the debuting former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage, who outlasted “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, “Superbad” Kip Sabian, Luchasaurus, Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana, and Darby Allin.

As previously reported, Cage was brought to the entrance stage by Taz, which indicates that Taz is serving as either Cage’s coach or manager. Taz would later show up again close to the end of the match.