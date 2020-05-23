AEW Double Or Nothing: Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Brian Cage Debuts
Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 23, 2020
At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, former IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Cage made his surprise debut with All Elite Wrestling, as he was revealed to be the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match.
Cage was led out onto the entrance stage by Taz, which indicates that the former ECW World Champion is either Cage’s manager or coach in the company.
