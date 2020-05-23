Come join the WNS Discord chatroom for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing PPV!

Iron @MikeTyson is here and ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt Order #AEW Double or Nothing on all major providers, @FiteTV or @brlive pic.twitter.com/28qgCekt4K

The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to the winner of the match between Lance Archer and “The American Nightmare” Cody at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event:

AEW Double Or Nothing: TNT Championship Belt Revealed

The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to the winner of the match between Lance Archer and &l[...] May 23 - The official Twitter page of All Elite Wrestling has revealed the TNT Championship belt, which will be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson to the winner of the match between Lance Archer and &l[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Results: Private Party vs. Best Friends

At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends, with the winners becoming the number-one contende[...] May 23 - At tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event as part of the Buy-In Pre-Show, a match took place between Private Party and Best Friends, with the winners becoming the number-one contende[...]

Anonymous Person Donates $40,000 to Shad Gaspard GoFundMe Campaign

As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover after his tragic and sudden passing. Earlier toda[...] May 23 - As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover after his tragic and sudden passing. Earlier toda[...]

The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game revealed it was created to make The Undertaker laugh duri[...] May 23 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game revealed it was created to make The Undertaker laugh duri[...]

WWE Network To Add Sting: The Lost Tape Later This Month

WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. T The show will feature never before seen and unr[...] May 23 - WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. T The show will feature never before seen and unr[...]

Kurt Angle Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside a [...] May 23 - WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside a [...]

Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Paul London Never Made It Big In WWE

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. On[...] May 23 - On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. On[...]

The Undertaker On Discusses His Reaction to The Montreal Screwjob

The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. Did he try to get [...] May 23 - The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania. Did he try to get [...]

21 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Tragically Passed Away Aged 34

Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart at the [...] May 23 - Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart at the [...]

Tony Khan & Chris Jericho Donate Significant Amounts To Shad Gaspard's GoFundMe

AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $5,000. For those unaware, the friends of the late[...] May 23 - AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $5,000. For those unaware, the friends of the late[...]

Konnan Claims Roman Reigns Has Heat For Pulling Out Of WrestleMania 36

Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I know for a fact because I was to[...] May 23 - Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I know for a fact because I was to[...]

Another Injury Forces AEW To Make Change To Tonight’s Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV

As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this week’s Dynamite. Statlander’s opponent [...] May 23 - As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this week’s Dynamite. Statlander’s opponent [...]

Final Card For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 Pay-Per-View

Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will stream on B/R Live, traditional PPV, and FITE (internat[...] May 23 - Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will stream on B/R Live, traditional PPV, and FITE (internat[...]

Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Passes Away Aged 22

It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Ha[...] May 23 - It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Ha[...]

Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will be unable to compete due to injury. Baker had or[...] May 22 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will be unable to compete due to injury. Baker had or[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/22/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall *Intercontinental Championship Tournament* AJ Sty[...] May 22 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall *Intercontinental Championship Tournament* AJ Sty[...]

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now moves on to face Elias in the Semi-Finals. During the[...] May 22 - Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now moves on to face Elias in the Semi-Finals. During the[...]

Match Announced For WWE's Upcoming Backlash PPV

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men picked up the pinfall ov[...] May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men picked up the pinfall ov[...]

Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married

IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the following on Twitter: JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mr[...] May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the following on Twitter: JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mr[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (05/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match J[...] May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match J[...]

PHOTO: AEW Stadium Stampede Setup Revealed

Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For The Family Of Shad Gaspard

The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...] May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...]