Anonymous Person Donates $40,000 to Shad Gaspard GoFundMe Campaign

As was previously reported, the family and friends of the late Shad Gaspard have posted a GoFundMe page online to help his family financially recover after his tragic and sudden passing.

Earlier today, an anonymous person donated an extremely generous amount of $40,000 to the GoFundMe. The anonymous user went by the name of "CTC RIP."

As fans may recall, back in 2008, Cryme Tyme briefly joined forces with John Cena, and the group went by the name of "Cryme Tyme Cenation" (or CTC for short). This has led to speculation that the person who donated the $40,000 may have been John Cena.

Regardless of who made the donation, Shad's family will certainly appreciate the person's kindness and generosity.