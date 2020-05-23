The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.”

The Game revealed it was created to make The Undertaker laugh during matches back in The Attitude Era.

“There would be these tag man and six-man matches,” Triple H began. “And we’d spend a lot of time in that match, me, [Steve] Austin, The Rock, and [Mick] Foley, too, trying to make Undertaker break character. Trying to do whatever we could make him to crack or laugh, and he just never did. “Just the goofiest stuff ya can do, sometimes, depending on where we were, obviously. I believe the first time Rock did ‘The People’s Elbow’ was in a match where we were trying to make Taker crack. It absolutely started that way and then everybody went with it.”

Thanks to WrestlingInc. for the transcript.