The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 23, 2020
In an interview with
TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.”
The Game revealed it was created to make The Undertaker laugh during matches back in The Attitude Era.
“There would be these tag man and six-man matches,” Triple H began. “And we’d spend a lot of time in that match, me, [Steve] Austin, The Rock, and [Mick] Foley, too, trying to make Undertaker break character. Trying to do whatever we could make him to crack or laugh, and he just never did.
“Just the goofiest stuff ya can do, sometimes, depending on where we were, obviously. I believe the first time Rock did ‘The People’s Elbow’ was in a match where we were trying to make Taker crack. It absolutely started that way and then everybody went with it.”
Thanks to
WrestlingInc. for the transcript. VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/63366/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 23
May 23 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game reveale[...]
May 23
May 23 - WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape. [...]
May 23
May 23 - WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatche[...]
May 23
May 23 - On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the[...]
May 23
May 23 - The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, tra[...]
May 23
May 23 - Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the K[...]
May 23
May 23 - AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $[...]
May 23
May 23 - Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronaviru[...]
May 23
May 23 - As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this w[...]
May 23
May 23 - Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will strea[...]
May 23
May 23 - It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Sta[...]
May 22
May 22 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will[...]
May 22 SmackDown Quick Results (05/22/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...]
May 22 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...]
May 22
May 22 - Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now move[...]
May 22
May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowma[...]
May 22 Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...]
May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...]
May 22
May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair an[...]
May 22
May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22
May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...]
May 22
May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...]
May 22
May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...]
May 22
May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...]
May 22
May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...]
May 22
May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...]