WWE Network To Add Sting: The Lost Tape Later This Month

“Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews, cameras follow Sting backstage before his big match at WCW Slamboree 1995.”

The show will feature never before seen and unreleased footage of Sting from WCW Slamboree 1995, where he faced Big Bubba Rogers (Big Boss Man).

WWE Network News is reporting that new content for Sting will be added to WWE Network on Sunday, May 31. The content is titled, Sting: The Lost Tape.

The Rock Invented 'People's Elbow' to Make Undertaker Laugh

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game reveale[...] May 23 - In an interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed how The Rock came with his finishing move “The People’s Elbow.” The Game reveale[...]

Kurt Angle Returning To WWE Television Next Week

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatche[...] May 23 - WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week. Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatche[...]

Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Paul London Never Made It Big In WWE

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the[...] May 23 - On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the[...]

The Undertaker On Discusses His Reaction to The Montreal Screwjob

The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, tra[...] May 23 - The Undertaker recalled his reaction to the infamous Montreal Screwjob during an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Below are the highlights, tra[...]

21 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Tragically Passed Away Aged 34

Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the K[...] May 23 - Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34. Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the K[...]

Tony Khan & Chris Jericho Donate Significant Amounts To Shad Gaspard's GoFundMe

AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $[...] May 23 - AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $[...]

Konnan Claims Roman Reigns Has Heat For Pulling Out Of WrestleMania 36

Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronaviru[...] May 23 - Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronaviru[...]

Another Injury Forces AEW To Make Change To Tonight’s Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV

As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this w[...] May 23 - As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this w[...]

Final Card For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 Pay-Per-View

Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will strea[...] May 23 - Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will strea[...]

Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Passes Away Aged 22

It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Sta[...] May 23 - It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Sta[...]

Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will[...] May 22 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/22/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...] May 22 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...]

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now move[...] May 22 - Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now move[...]

Match Announced For WWE's Upcoming Backlash PPV

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowma[...] May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowma[...]

Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married

IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...] May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (05/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair an[...] May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair an[...]

PHOTO: AEW Stadium Stampede Setup Revealed

Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For The Family Of Shad Gaspard

The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...] May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...]

AEW Stadium Stampede Match Being Taped Today

AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...] May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...]

John Cena Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award

John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...] May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...]

Extension Of Travel Ban In Mexico Causing Issues For AEW Talent

A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...] May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...]

Ric Flair Reveals What Tony Khan Told him About Possibly Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...] May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...]