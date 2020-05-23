Kurt Angle Returning To WWE Television Next Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 23, 2020

WWE has announced that Kurt Angle will be coming to NXT television next week.

Angle will be the special referee for the match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside a steel cage.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was released last month as part of budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unknown at this stage if this is just a one-off appearance or if he has rejoined the company.

Angle was working as a backstage producer prior to his release.