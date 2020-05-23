WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Paul London Never Made It Big In WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 23, 2020
On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why he thinks Paul London never turned into a top WWE Superstar. Below are the highlights, transcribed courtesy of 411Mania.
On why Paul London never became a top WWE Superstar:
“I think Paul was his own worst enemy in that he didn’t take it seriously at the time and thought that it was all kind of a game, because he had the talent, he had the personality, and if he had just channeled that at the time, I think Paul could have been one of the biggest stars in the industry, because you look at him and talk to him, he’s got it, he’s definitely got it, but he’s also got something else that prevents him from taking it beyond a certain point, so that one was disappointing, because Paul London had all the gifts of being a truly great performer in every aspect of the game, and just wasn’t able to pull it all together at the same time and at the right time.”
On London not taking his role seriously:
“I don’t think he did, and again, I don’t know what the office saw, I know that I didn’t think he took things seriously enough, because again, he had the world by the balls and could have used it to his advantage and done just about anything he wanted to do, and sometimes when it was nut cutting time, he would choose to laugh at it and not go, and there’s a time to laugh and play haha and there’s also a time to just go.”