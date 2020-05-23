21 Years Ago Today, Owen Hart Tragically Passed Away Aged 34

Today marks the 21-year anniversary of Owen Hart's tragic passing aged 34.

Hart died on May 23, 1999 at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view from the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Hart at the time was using his Blue Blazer gimmick and was set to go against The Godfather for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Hart was to make a superhero-like entrance where he would descend from the rafters of the Kemper Arena into the ring, however, a tragic accident took place when his harness malfunctioned and he fell some 78 feet to his death.

The cause of death was later revealed as internal bleeding and blunt force trauma.

Owen Hart's tragic death left a huge void in the world of professional wrestling, and one many still have not got over. In recent weeks Hart has been in the news as his final days were examined by Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring who interviewed a number of talent and Hart's wife Martha about what happened that day and the bitter fallout the ensued.

Today we remember Owen Hart, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, take a look back at one of his matches below.

Bitter enemies Shawn Michaels and Owen Hart put their respective championships on the line as the winner will walk away with both the Intercontinental and European Titles.

What are your favorite memories of Owen Hart?