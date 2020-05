Tony Khan & Chris Jericho Donate Significant Amounts To Shad Gaspard's GoFundMe

AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $5,000.

For those unaware, the friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death.

The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family’s bills and expenses, as well as a college fund for his 10-year-old son Aryeh.

The fund description reads:

As many of you have heard on Sunday (May 17th) tragedy hit as Shad Gaspard went swimming with his son Aryeh – when they got caught in a riptide. When the lifeguards went to rescue them, Shad made the ultimate sacrifice and told them to save his son instead. Family meant everything to Shad so we want to do anything we can to love and support them during this difficult time. Shad’s friends are coming together to set up this GoFundMe to help his wife Siliana cover bills/expenses, Aryeh’s future college fund and we invite you to please join us. Every little bit helps. Your love and support is greatly appreciated!

