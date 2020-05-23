Konnan Claims Roman Reigns Has Heat For Pulling Out Of WrestleMania 36

Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know for a fact because I was told this by people in the dressing room, that he does have heat for missing WrestleMania which to me it’s ridiculous.

At the end of the day, you pushed this guy down people’s throats. People didn’t get behind him until he had leukemia.

Now that he’s over and he’s a babyface and people stopped booing him, now you want to bury him when you don’t have that many guys that are over? That’s why it’s hard to watch that product."