Another Injury Forces AEW To Make Change To Tonight’s Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 23, 2020
As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this week’s Dynamite. Statlander’s opponent at tonight’s PPV is now going to be Penelope Ford.
In another injury-related change, Rey Fénix has been pulled from the Casino Ladder Match after he suffered an injury due on this week’s Dynamite.
Joey Janela will now take his place in the Ladder match.
https://wrestlr.me/63357/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 23
May 23 - AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $[...]
May 23
May 23 - Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronaviru[...]
May 23
May 23 - As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this w[...]
May 23
May 23 - Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will strea[...]
May 23
May 23 - It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Sta[...]
May 22
May 22 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will[...]
May 22 SmackDown Quick Results (05/22/2020) Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...]
May 22 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...]
May 22
May 22 - Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now move[...]
May 22
May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowma[...]
May 22 Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...]
May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...]
May 22
May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair an[...]
May 22
May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22
May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...]
May 22
May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...]
May 22
May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...]
May 22
May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...]
May 22
May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...]
May 22
May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...]
May 22
May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He[...]
May 22
May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Take[...]
May 22
May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to b[...]
May 22
May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she[...]
May 22
May 22 - In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to d[...]
May 22
May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was bel[...]
May 22
May 22 - Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...]