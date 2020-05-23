Another Injury Forces AEW To Make Change To Tonight’s Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV

As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this week’s Dynamite. Statlander’s opponent at tonight’s PPV is now going to be Penelope Ford.

In another injury-related change, Rey Fénix has been pulled from the Casino Ladder Match after he suffered an injury due on this week’s Dynamite.

Joey Janela will now take his place in the Ladder match.