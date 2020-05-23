Stadium Stampede Match The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page) vs. The Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz)

Casino Ladder Match for future AEW World Championship shot Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. mystery man

The event will stream on B/R Live, traditional PPV, and FITE (international) for $49.99.

Below is the final card for tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view event from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tony Khan & Chris Jericho Donate Significant Amounts To Shad Gaspard's GoFundMe

AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $[...] May 23 - AEW President Tony Khan has donated $10,000 to the family of Shad Gaspard following his tragic death a week ago. Chris Jericho, who also has dropped $[...]

Konnan Claims Roman Reigns Has Heat For Pulling Out Of WrestleMania 36

Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronaviru[...] May 23 - Konnan revealing on his "Keepin It 100" podcast that there’s still heat on Roman Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronaviru[...]

Another Injury Forces AEW To Make Change To Tonight’s Double Or Nothing 2020 PPV

As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this w[...] May 23 - As previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 due to knee injury suffered on this w[...]

Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Passes Away Aged 22

It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Sta[...] May 23 - It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22. Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read: "Sta[...]

Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will[...] May 22 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (05/22/2020)

Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...] May 22 - Listed below are the quick results for tonight's installment of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Braun Strowman defeats The Miz via pinfall [...]

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Advancements

Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now move[...] May 22 - Tonight on SmackDown, we saw two more advancements in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and now move[...]

Match Announced For WWE's Upcoming Backlash PPV

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowma[...] May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowma[...]

Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married

IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...] May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the fo[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (05/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair an[...] May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair an[...]

PHOTO: AEW Stadium Stampede Setup Revealed

Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For The Family Of Shad Gaspard

The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...] May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...]

AEW Stadium Stampede Match Being Taped Today

AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...] May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...]

John Cena Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award

John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...] May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...]

Extension Of Travel Ban In Mexico Causing Issues For AEW Talent

A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...] May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...]

Ric Flair Reveals What Tony Khan Told him About Possibly Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...] May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...]

Carmella and Corey Graves Launching A Podcast To Discuss Your Relationship Issues

WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...] May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...]

MLW CEO Court Bauer Reveals Major Deal Is Done

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He[...] May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He[...]

Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Take[...] May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Take[...]

Kofi Kingston Reveals CM Punk Helped Him Out When He Didn't Need To

In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to b[...] May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to b[...]

Daniel Bryan Almost Pulled Out Of Recent WWE Television Tapings

Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she[...] May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she[...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Changed Creative Plans For Her

In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to d[...] May 22 - In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to d[...]

Every Potential Successor To Kevin Dunn In WWE Reportedly Has Their 'Life Made Difficult'

The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was bel[...] May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was bel[...]