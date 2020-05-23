Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Passes Away Aged 22

It is with deep sadness we report Japanese wrestling star Hana Kimura has died aged 22.

Stardom has confirmed the news in a tweet which read:

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Kimura posted images earlier this morning that appeared to show self-harm. PWInsider is reporting she committed suicide following negative backlash after recently appearing on the Netflix Japanese reality show Terrace House.

In the show there was an incident that involved Kimura getting upset about her ring gear being ruined by another contestant on the show. Kimura got upset with him and slapped him because of how important the ring gear was to her. She then was bombarded on Twitter with lots of negative response which she struggled to deal with and was in a bad mental state.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Hana Kimura's family and friends.