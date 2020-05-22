Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has been pulled from this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event and will be unable to compete due to injury.

Baker had originally been scheduled to face Kris Statlander but will now be replaced in the match by Penelope Ford.

. @RealBrittBaker is out of #AEWDon due to injury. We will address her status at Double or Nothing tomorrow night. @callmekrisstat will now face @thePenelopeFord Live on Pay Per View.



Double or Nothing is available on all major providers, B/R Live and FITE TV - 8/7c pic.twitter.com/xOU4vPSyqy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

According to multiple reports, Baker may have suffered a torn ACL during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, in which she competed in a tag team match alongside Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose against Statlander and Hikaru Shida.

AEW has announced, as mentioned in the above tweet, that they will address Baker’s condition further during Double or Nothing. We will be sure to provide more updates as information is made available.