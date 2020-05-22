The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com :

» More News From This Feed

Match Announced For WWE's Upcoming Backlash PPV

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men picked up the pinfall ov[...] May 22 - On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the show kicked off with an installment of The Dirt Sheet, followed by The Miz taking on Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men picked up the pinfall ov[...]

Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Get Married

IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the following on Twitter: JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mr[...] May 22 - IMPACT Wrestling stars Zachary Wentz and Kimber Lee (formerly known as Abbey Laith in WWE/NXT) are now officially married! The newlyweds posted the following on Twitter: JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mr[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown (05/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match J[...] May 22 - The following matches and segments are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Charlotte Flair and Bayley to meet in Champion vs. Champion Match J[...]

PHOTO: AEW Stadium Stampede Setup Revealed

Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For The Family Of Shad Gaspard

The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...] May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...]

AEW Stadium Stampede Match Being Taped Today

AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The news was revealed on Wrestling Observer Live, who [...] May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The news was revealed on Wrestling Observer Live, who [...]

John Cena Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award

John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awar[...] May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awar[...]

Extension Of Travel Ban In Mexico Causing Issues For AEW Talent

A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He notes, that as a result several members of the A[...] May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He notes, that as a result several members of the A[...]

Ric Flair Reveals What Tony Khan Told him About Possibly Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility of Flair joining AEW. “Well it’s n[...] May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility of Flair joining AEW. “Well it’s n[...]

Carmella and Corey Graves Launching A Podcast To Discuss Your Relationship Issues

WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" will debut on Thursday, June 11. The podcast descrip[...] May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" will debut on Thursday, June 11. The podcast descrip[...]

MLW CEO Court Bauer Reveals Major Deal Is Done

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He tweeted, “The deal I’ve been hinting [...] May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He tweeted, “The deal I’ve been hinting [...]

Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. NXT Takeover: In Your House [...] May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. NXT Takeover: In Your House [...]

Kofi Kingston Reveals CM Punk Helped Him Out When He Didn't Need To

In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother," he said. "He helped me ou[...] May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother," he said. "He helped me ou[...]

Daniel Bryan Almost Pulled Out Of Recent WWE Television Tapings

Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she told Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast: [...] May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she told Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast: [...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Changed Creative Plans For Her

In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to defeat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Title: [...] May 22 - In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to defeat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Title: [...]

Every Potential Successor To Kevin Dunn In WWE Reportedly Has Their 'Life Made Difficult'

The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was believed to be the heir apparent of Kevin Dunn, has l[...] May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was believed to be the heir apparent of Kevin Dunn, has l[...]

Bray Wyatt Has His Own COVID-19 Face Mask...It's Awesome!

Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WWE To Pay Tribute To Shad Gaspard On Tonight’s SmackDown

TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here is what Triple H told TMZ: “This was all[...] May 22 - TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here is what Triple H told TMZ: “This was all[...]

Sami Zayn Listed As "Injured" During Intercontinental Title Tournament Preview

It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament. WWE’s published article is previewing the the matches in the tour[...] May 21 - It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament. WWE’s published article is previewing the the matches in the tour[...]

Cody On If AEW Will Do Shows Outside Florida

During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of[...] May 21 - During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of[...]

AEW And WWE NXT Wednesday Night War Viewership

The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers and NXT drew 592,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW [...] May 21 - The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers and NXT drew 592,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW [...]

WATCH: Kofi Kingston Shares Emotional Tribute To Shad Gaspard

Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi Kingston partying with Shad Gaspard and Xavier Wood[...] May 21 - Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi Kingston partying with Shad Gaspard and Xavier Wood[...]

A Glimpse of What Might Have Been: Owen Hart Holding The WWF Championship

Owen Hart holding the WWF Championship from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 21 - Owen Hart holding the WWF Championship from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Tyson Kidd Comments On A Possible Return To The Ring

TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss his day's training in the legendary Hart Dungeon,[...] May 21 - TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss his day's training in the legendary Hart Dungeon,[...]