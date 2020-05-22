» More News From This Feed

PHOTO: AEW Stadium Stampede Setup Revealed

Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For The Family Of Shad Gaspard

The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...] May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...]

AEW Stadium Stampede Match Being Taped Today

AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...] May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...]

John Cena Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award

John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...] May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...]

Extension Of Travel Ban In Mexico Causing Issues For AEW Talent

A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...] May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...]

Ric Flair Reveals What Tony Khan Told him About Possibly Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...] May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...]

Carmella and Corey Graves Launching A Podcast To Discuss Your Relationship Issues

WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...] May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...]

MLW CEO Court Bauer Reveals Major Deal Is Done

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He[...] May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He[...]

Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Take[...] May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Take[...]

Kofi Kingston Reveals CM Punk Helped Him Out When He Didn't Need To

In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to b[...] May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to b[...]

Daniel Bryan Almost Pulled Out Of Recent WWE Television Tapings

Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she[...] May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she[...]

Rhea Ripley Discusses How WWE Changed Creative Plans For Her

In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to d[...] May 22 - In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to d[...]

Every Potential Successor To Kevin Dunn In WWE Reportedly Has Their 'Life Made Difficult'

The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was bel[...] May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was bel[...]

Bray Wyatt Has His Own COVID-19 Face Mask...It's Awesome!

Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 22 - Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...]

WWE To Pay Tribute To Shad Gaspard On Tonight’s SmackDown

TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here[...] May 22 - TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here[...]

Sami Zayn Listed As "Injured" During Intercontinental Title Tournament Preview

It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament. WWE’s published[...] May 21 - It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament. WWE’s published[...]

Cody On If AEW Will Do Shows Outside Florida

During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the ti[...] May 21 - During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the ti[...]

AEW And WWE NXT Wednesday Night War Viewership

The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers [...] May 21 - The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers [...]

WATCH: Kofi Kingston Shares Emotional Tribute To Shad Gaspard

Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi K[...] May 21 - Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi K[...]

A Glimpse of What Might Have Been: Owen Hart Holding The WWF Championship

Owen Hart holding the WWF Championship from r/SquaredCircle [...] May 21 - Owen Hart holding the WWF Championship from r/SquaredCircle [...]

Tyson Kidd Comments On A Possible Return To The Ring

TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss[...] May 21 - TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss[...]

Drew McIntyre To Main Event WWE ‘For Years To Come’

Drew McIntyre has been earmarked by WWE officials to be a major player in the company for a while now, and his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36[...] May 21 - Drew McIntyre has been earmarked by WWE officials to be a major player in the company for a while now, and his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36[...]

A Number Of Injuries Reported Following This Week's AEW Dynamite

A number of injuries occurred during this week's AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. - Britt Baker suffered a knee injury in t[...] May 21 - A number of injuries occurred during this week's AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. - Britt Baker suffered a knee injury in t[...]

Seth Rollins Says He's Lost Respect For Jim Cornette Following His Comments On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy

Last week Jim Cornette's comments about Becky Lynch and her pregnancy upset many. Cornette is of the mindset Lynch picked the wrong time to get pregna[...] May 21 - Last week Jim Cornette's comments about Becky Lynch and her pregnancy upset many. Cornette is of the mindset Lynch picked the wrong time to get pregna[...]