Carmella and Corey Graves Launching A Podcast To Discuss Your Relationship Issues

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to the GoFundMe will go towards the Gaspard family&rs[...]
May 22
AEW Stadium Stampede Match Being Taped Today AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The news was revealed on Wrestling Observer Live, who [...]
May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The news was revealed on Wrestling Observer Live, who [...]
May 22
John Cena Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awar[...]
May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awar[...]
May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He notes, that as a result several members of the A[...]
May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" will debut on Thursday, June 11. The podcast descrip[...]
May 22
MLW CEO Court Bauer Reveals Major Deal Is Done Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He tweeted, “The deal I’ve been hinting [...]
May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He tweeted, “The deal I’ve been hinting [...]
May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. NXT Takeover: In Your House [...]
May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother," he said. "He helped me ou[...]
May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she told Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast: [...]
May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was believed to be the heir apparent of Kevin Dunn, has l[...]
May 22 - TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here is what Triple H told TMZ: “This was all[...]
May 21 - It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament. WWE’s published article is previewing the the matches in the tour[...]
May 21
Cody On If AEW Will Do Shows Outside Florida During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of[...]
May 21 - During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of[...]
May 21
AEW And WWE NXT Wednesday Night War Viewership The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers and NXT drew 592,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW [...]
May 21 - The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers and NXT drew 592,000 live viewers. Last week, AEW [...]
May 21 - Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi Kingston partying with Shad Gaspard and Xavier Wood[...]
May 21 - TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss his day's training in the legendary Hart Dungeon,[...]
May 21 - Drew McIntyre has been earmarked by WWE officials to be a major player in the company for a while now, and his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36 was confirmation of that. WrestleTalk is r[...]
May 21 - A number of injuries occurred during this week's AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. - Britt Baker suffered a knee injury in the corner of the ring when Hikaru Shida and Kris S[...]
May 21 - Last week Jim Cornette's comments about Becky Lynch and her pregnancy upset many. Cornette is of the mindset Lynch picked the wrong time to get pregnant and turn her back on millions of dollars. Here [...]
May 21 - Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has seemingly confirmed he's signed a new contract with WWE amind the news last week that he and Sting were free agents. Flair posted a photo of his WWE bronze st[...]