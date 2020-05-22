Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2020

As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Takeover: In Your House will take place on Sunday, June 7 from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Below is the current/rumoredcard:

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano with Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee with Mia Yim (c)

(not confirmed)

Tournament Finals for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas

(not confirmed)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

(not confirmed)