WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bray Wyatt Has His Own COVID-19 Face Mask...It's Awesome!
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 22, 2020
https://wrestlr.me/63334/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 22
May 22 - Stadium Stampede Setup from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22
May 22 - The friends of the late Shad Gaspard have created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family following his tragic death. The funds donated to [...]
May 22
May 22 - AEW is reportedly taping their upcoming Stadium Stampede match today from the empty TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The [...]
May 22
May 22 - John Cena could soon win a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Nickelodeon's "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" which has been nominated for Outstand[...]
May 22
May 22 - A COVID-19 travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. H[...]
May 22
May 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc and revealed what AEW President Tony Khan told him regarding the possibility[...]
May 22
May 22 - WWE Superstars and real-life couple Carmella and Corey Graves are launching a new podcast next month. The podcast, which is title, "Bare With Us" wil[...]
May 22
May 22 - Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer posted the following on his Twitter page announcing that the major deal he has been working on is complete. He[...]
May 22
May 22 - As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Take[...]
May 22
May 22 - In an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, Kofi spoke on his friendship with CM Punk. "Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to b[...]
May 22
May 22 - Brie Bella revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of recent WWE television tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what she[...]
May 22
May 22 - In an appearance on Flash Morgan Webster’s ‘Wrestling Friends’ podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed how she originally wasn't planned to d[...]
May 22
May 22 - The following comes from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter: "Michael Mansury, the Vice President of Global Television Production, who was bel[...]
May 22
May 22 - Bray Wyatt has his own special face mask for when he goes out in public from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 22
May 22 - TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing. Here[...]
May 21
May 21 - It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament. WWE’s published[...]
May 21
May 21 - During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon. Cody stated that for the ti[...]
May 21
May 21 - The numbers are in, and it seems that this week AEW Dynamite took the W as AEW heads to their next PPV. AEW Dynamite drew 701,000 live viewers [...]
May 21
May 21 - Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi K[...]
May 21
May 21 - Owen Hart holding the WWF Championship from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 21
May 21 - TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss[...]
May 21
May 21 - Drew McIntyre has been earmarked by WWE officials to be a major player in the company for a while now, and his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36[...]
May 21
May 21 - A number of injuries occurred during this week's AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. - Britt Baker suffered a knee injury in t[...]
May 21
May 21 - Last week Jim Cornette's comments about Becky Lynch and her pregnancy upset many. Cornette is of the mindset Lynch picked the wrong time to get pregna[...]
May 21
May 21 - Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has seemingly confirmed he's signed a new contract with WWE amind the news last week that he and Sting were free [...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π