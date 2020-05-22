WWE To Pay Tribute To Shad Gaspard On Tonight’s SmackDown

He was doing Hollywood and everything else. With the circumstances around all of this, his son, thank God he’s okay. Knowing that he said ‘save my son’ and that was the last thing he did, that’s all you need to know about the guy.”

Steph and I saw him maybe 6 months ago. We were at FOX for a meeting. He was coming out of the lobby, we were coming into the lobby. We probably stood there for 20 minutes talking. Just the greatest guy. Finding success in all these other things.

“This was all happening in real-time. Wednesday night, we put something at the beginning of the show. I’m sure we’ll be doing something on SmackDown. He was such a great guy.

TMZ recently caught up with Triple H who revealed that WWE will honor former Superstar Shad on tonight's SmackDown following his tragic passing.

