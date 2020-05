This news comes after it was stated he was "unable to compete" which had been the reason they vacated the title. Sami chose not to attend the taping which is something everybody has been given the option to do without getting into trouble.

WWE’s published article is previewing the the matches in the tournament to name a new champion noted that “with Sami Zayn out due to injury, the title will be held in abeyance until the end of the tournament".

It appears WWE are referring to the former Intercontinental champion as "injured" during the previews for the tournament.

Sami Zayn Listed As "Injured" During Intercontinental Title Tournament Preview

Cody On If AEW Will Do Shows Outside Florida

AEW And WWE NXT Wednesday Night War Viewership

WATCH: Kofi Kingston Shares Emotional Tribute To Shad Gaspard

A Glimpse of What Might Have Been: Owen Hart Holding The WWF Championship

Tyson Kidd Comments On A Possible Return To The Ring

Drew McIntyre To Main Event WWE ‘For Years To Come’

A Number Of Injuries Reported Following This Week's AEW Dynamite

Seth Rollins Says He's Lost Respect For Jim Cornette Following His Comments On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy

Then. Now. Forever: Ric Flair Signs A New WWE Contract

Shad Gaspard’s Wife Siliana Issues Statement On His Death

The Undertaker Wanted His Streak To Originally Run Until 25-0 At WrestleMania

The Undertaker's "American Badass" Gimmick Debuted 20 Years Ago Today

Big E Not Keen On The Idea Of The New Day Breaking Up

JTG Pays Emotional Tribute to Shad Gaspard

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/20/20)

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/20/20)

WWE NXT: Another Match Announced For Next Week

Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing

WWE NXT: Triple Threat Match Announced For Next Week

AEW Dynamite: New Match Announced For Double Or Nothing, Battle Royal To Take Place Next Week

AEW Dynamite: Final Casino Ladder Match Participant At Double Or Nothing Will Be Mystery Entrant

WWE NXT: Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

