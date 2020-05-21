Cody On If AEW Will Do Shows Outside Florida

During a conference call, Cody discussed if AEW would be making it's way outside the state of Florida anytime soon.

Cody stated that for the time being, they plan to stay in one spot instead of moving around. Cody said that this is due to not requiring talent to travel. Dally's Palace is a special venue for them, and also how the venue has lots of tools to work with. He said a lot of places want AEW right now but Daily’s Place has been great for them.

Cody says that he hopes things will open up soon, and that fans will be allowed to attend AEW events.