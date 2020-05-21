A Number Of Injuries Reported Following This Week's AEW Dynamite

A number of injuries occurred during this week's AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com.

- Britt Baker suffered a knee injury in the corner of the ring when Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander slammed Nyla Rose into her. Alvarez said, "they think its probably bad but she has to be checked out tomorrow But this could be a pretty serious knee injury."

- Matt Jackson suffered a rib injury from in a dive from the stands. Bryan Alvarez said, "doctor thinks it's broken but it could be cartilage, it could be bruised."

- Fenix injured from a dive where he wasn't properly caught and landed on his back and hip.

Alvarez said, "the word I heard was he was banged up, but they think he's going to be good for Saturday, and its Fenix, so he probably will be."