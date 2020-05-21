Then. Now. Forever: Ric Flair Signs A New WWE Contract

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 21, 2020

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has seemingly confirmed he's signed a new contract with WWE amind the news last week that he and Sting were free agents.

Flair posted a photo of his WWE bronze statue and a photo of his signature on a WWE talent contract, tweeting:

"Limousine Riding, Jet Flying, Styling And Profiling... Then, Now, Forever With @WWE

! WOOOOO!"

At this stage in his career and given all the support WWE has given it is no surprise to see The Nature Boy staying with WWE.