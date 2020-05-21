Then. Now. Forever: Ric Flair Signs A New WWE Contract
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 21, 2020
Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has seemingly confirmed he's signed a new contract with WWE amind the news last week that he and Sting were free agents.
Flair posted a photo of his WWE bronze statue and a photo of his signature on a WWE talent contract, tweeting:
"Limousine Riding, Jet Flying, Styling And Profiling... Then, Now, Forever With @WWE
! WOOOOO!"
At this stage in his career and given all the support WWE has given it is no surprise to see The Nature Boy staying with WWE.
https://wrestlr.me/63323/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 21
May 21 - Kingston posted the following emotional tribute to Shad Gaspard on his Instagram account earlier today, the post also contained a video showing Kofi K[...]
May 21
May 21 - Owen Hart holding the WWF Championship from r/SquaredCircle [...]
May 21
May 21 - TJ Willson, better known as former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed by Spencer Love on the Conversations With Love podcast to discuss[...]
May 21
May 21 - Drew McIntyre has been earmarked by WWE officials to be a major player in the company for a while now, and his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36[...]
May 21
May 21 - A number of injuries occurred during this week's AEW Dynamite, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com. - Britt Baker suffered a knee injury in t[...]
May 21
May 21 - Last week Jim Cornette's comments about Becky Lynch and her pregnancy upset many. Cornette is of the mindset Lynch picked the wrong time to get pregna[...]
May 21
May 21 - Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has seemingly confirmed he's signed a new contract with WWE amind the news last week that he and Sting were free [...]
May 21
May 21 - Yesterday, it was confirmed that Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 after being swept out to sea by a rip wave, his body was found early Wednes[...]
May 21
May 21 - For many years, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak was one much protected, you could almost guarantee a win for The Deadman at WrestleMania, t[...]
May 21
May 21 - On this day, May 21, 2000, WWE aired their Judgment Day 2000 pay-per-view from Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. This event remains remembered by[...]
May 21
May 21 - In an interview on My Mom's Basement podcast, Big E was asked about the rumors of The New Day splitting up: "We've heard rumors in the past and had[...]
May 21
May 21 - JTG took to Twitter to pay tribute to his longtime friend and tag partner Shad Gaspard. Shad’s body was found on Wednesday after he was pulled o[...]
May 20 WWE NXT Quick Results (5/20/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa [...]
May 20 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa [...]
May 20 AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/20/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Br[...]
May 20 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Br[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Matt Riddle will go one-on-one wit[...]
May 20
May 20 - Following this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, below is the updated card for this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-p[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, a Triple Threat Match will take place betw[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing event, a match wi[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view even[...]
May 20
May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a match will officially[...]
May 20
May 20 - As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall o[...]
May 20
May 20 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing t[...]
May 20
May 20 - WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced[...]
May 20 "IMPACT In 60" Series Coming To AXS TV Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]
May 20 - Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling[...]