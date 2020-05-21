WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Shad Gaspard’s Wife Siliana Issues Statement On His Death
Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 21, 2020
Yesterday, it was confirmed that Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 after being swept out to sea by a rip wave, his body was found early Wednesday morning and left the pro wrestling community shattered.
His wife, Siliana Gaspard has issued the following statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin on the death of Shad.
“Aryeh, myself, and the Gaspard and Chittick families would like to take this time to thank everyone for their prayers and support, as we mourn the terrible loss of our beloved Shad.
Shad was our whole world and we were his. There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protectors, our warrior. He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature.
The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine.
We’d like to once again thank the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their efforts.
Shad was and will always be our real life super hero.
