The Undertaker Wanted His Streak To Originally Run Until 25-0 At WrestleMania

For many years, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak was one much protected, you could almost guarantee a win for The Deadman at WrestleMania, that was until Brock Lesnar ended the streak at WrestleMania 30 and left many wondering why the decision to end it was made.

In an interview with Pardon My Take, The Undertaker revealed how long he originally wanted his streak to continue.

"Yeah, on a personal level, of course. Selfishly, would I have liked to have gone 25, 26-0? Of course. I mean, that would probably have been the greatest record in all of wrestling. But, business is business, and sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. The most important thing, after that one, afterwards, I mean, I was concussed. So, I didn’t even remember it. I was more concerned afterwards about my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple weeks. But, the streak, it is what it is. I double-checked with Vince [McMahon], I said, “Are you sure that’s what you want to do?” And he was like, “Mark, if it’s not him [Brock Lesnar], who’s ever going to beat you?” And I was just like, “Alright. It’s your call, and if that’s what you want, that’s what we’ll do."