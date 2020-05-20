WWE NXT Quick Results (5/20/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT:

*Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and announces that he and Kross will face each other at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

*El Hijo Del Fantasma def. Akira Tozawa to gain a 2-1 record in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

*Timothy Thatcher challenges Matt Riddle to another match, but this time only to win by either submission or knockout.

*Mia Yim def. Santana Garrett. Following the match, Yim is confronted by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. As Gargano starts to enter the ring, Yim attacks him, but is then attacked herself by LeRae. Gargano then pulls down the rope to cause Yim to fall to the outside, which brings out North American Champion Keith Lee for the save.

*Roderick Strong def. Dexter Lumis. Following the match, Lumis locks Strong into the Kata Gatame and won’t let go, even when attacked by the rest of the Undisputed Era. Velveteen Dream them makes the save.

*Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Ever-Rise.

*Matt Riddle responds to Timothy Thatcher’s challenge, saying he wants their fight to take place in a cage.

*Drake Maverick def. Kushida to gain a 2-1 record in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Following the match, it is announced by Byron Saxton that Maverick, Kushida, and Jake Atlas will face each other in a Triple Threat Match next week, with the winner facing El Hijo Del Fantasma in the finals.

*Io Shirai def. Rhea Ripley via disqualification following interference from NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.