AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/20/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Brodie Lee return the title belt to him or he will break 10’s arm. Lee refuses and says he is instead leaving the building, leading to Moxley using steel chairs on the arm of 10.

*MJF (with Wardlow) def. Marko Stunt.

*Tony Schiavone moderates the in-ring sit-down interview between Arn Anderson and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The two hype the TNT Championship tournament finals at Double or Nothing between Cody and Lance Archer. The segment ends with Roberts overturning the table and getting in the face of Anderson before referees enter the ring to separate the two.

*A promo is shown featuring PAC in which he describes being forced to sit at home once, but says he won’t do so again. He then calls out Orange Cassidy, saying Rey Fenix is an assassin who will send him to his maker.

*Rey Fenix def. Orange Cassidy.

*AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. def. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander.

*A promo is shown featuring Shawn Spears, in which he first claims that Dustin Rhodes has retired, then challenges Rhodes to a match at Double or Nothing.

*Matt Hardy def. Sammy Guevara.