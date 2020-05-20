The match was made official after Thatcher issued a challenge to Riddle earlier in the broadcast, telling him to name the place and saying he was ready anytime. Riddle would go on to respond later on by saying that he wanted their confrontation to take place inside a cage.

WWE NXT Quick Results (5/20/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and announces that he and Kross [...] May 20 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) def. Liam Grey. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa comes to the ring and announces that he and Kross [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (5/20/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Brodie Lee return the title belt to him or he will b[...] May 20 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *AEW World Champion Jon Moxley def. 10. Following the match, Moxley demands Brodie Lee return the title belt to him or he will b[...]

WWE NXT: Another Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Matt Riddle will go one-on-one with Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight. The match was[...] May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that as part of next week’s broadcast, Matt Riddle will go one-on-one with Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight. The match was[...]

Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing

Following this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, below is the updated card for this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: All Elite Wrestling World Champion[...] May 20 - Following this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, below is the updated card for this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event: All Elite Wrestling World Champion[...]

WWE NXT: Triple Threat Match Announced For Next Week

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, a Triple Threat Match will take place between Jake Atlas, Kushida, and Drake Maverick as par[...] May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that on next week’s broadcast, a Triple Threat Match will take place between Jake Atlas, Kushida, and Drake Maverick as par[...]

AEW Dynamite: New Match Announced For Double Or Nothing, Battle Royal To Take Place Next Week

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing event, a match will take place between Shawn Spears and Dustin Rhod[...] May 20 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing event, a match will take place between Shawn Spears and Dustin Rhod[...]

AEW Dynamite: Final Casino Ladder Match Participant At Double Or Nothing Will Be Mystery Entrant

On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the final participant in the Casino Ladder Matc[...] May 20 - On this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that at this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the final participant in the Casino Ladder Matc[...]

WWE NXT: Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a match will officially take place between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kro[...] May 20 - On this week’s pre-recorded edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, a match will officially take place between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kro[...]

Owen Hart’s Son Will Not Allow WWE To Induct His Father Into Hall Of Fame

As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall of Fame. “I would never let WWE put [...] May 20 - As seen on last night's, Dark Side of the Ring, Owen Hart’s son Oje said that he will never allow WWE to induct his father into their WWE Hall of Fame. “I would never let WWE put [...]

Update On Sting Possibly Heading To AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing their is "smoke to the fire" On Sting and WWE: [...] May 20 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors of Sting possibly joining AEW and believing their is "smoke to the fire" On Sting and WWE: [...]

A New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT

WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight’s epi[...] May 20 - WWE has announced The Undisputed Era and Dexter Lumis feud will continue during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced Lumis vs. Roderick Strong for tonight’s epi[...]

"IMPACT In 60" Series Coming To AXS TV

Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling's regular 2-hour broadcast, and be called "Impact[...] May 20 - Impact Wrestling has announced a new show airing AXS TV on Tuesday nights starting from June 2 at 10 pm ET. The new show will follow Impact Wrestling's regular 2-hour broadcast, and be called "Impact[...]

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Confirmed Dead Aged 39

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. His death was officiall[...] May 20 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has officially been declared dead at the age of 39 on May 20th, 2020 after disappearing while swimming at the Marina Del Rey beach on Sunday. His death was officiall[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced much of the card for tonight's show, which is as fol[...] May 20 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite returns on TNT with the final build toward Saturday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW has already announced much of the card for tonight's show, which is as fol[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network?

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Drake Maverick vs. Kushida is set for the final Group[...] May 20 - Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a taped episode airing on the USA Network. A tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue. Drake Maverick vs. Kushida is set for the final Group[...]

What WWE Originally Had Planned For After SummerSlam 2020

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course, this all now subject to change due to the coronav[...] May 20 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter the planned WWE pay-per-View calendar for the rest of 2020 after the SummerSlam event, of course, this all now subject to change due to the coronav[...]

Ember Moon Says Her Wrestling Career Might Be Over

During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE television for months due to an achilles injury. This [...] May 20 - During Tuesday's WWE Backstage Ember Moon revealed the injury she suffered last year could be career-ending. Ember Moon has not been seen on WWE television for months due to an achilles injury. This [...]

Authorities Find Lifeless Body On The Beach Near Where Shad Gaspard Went Missing

In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was caught in a r[...] May 20 - In a sad but important update, Los Angeles firefighters have revealed a body was found on Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 days after former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was caught in a r[...]

Vince McMahon And WWE Tweet About Shad Gaspard

Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and his son were beach swimming and Shad at this time[...] May 19 - Vince and WWE's social media accounts tweeted out their thoughts and prayers at former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard. As reported, Shad Gaspard and his son were beach swimming and Shad at this time[...]

Shad Gaspard’s Wife Releases Statement

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the [...] May 19 - Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard shared the following on Instagram today: "We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the [...]

A Surfer Reveals Witnessing The Shad Gaspard Incident

A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing what went down. He posted: “I was there. I [...] May 19 - A surfer who was at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach and witnessed what happened to Shad Gaspard posted on Reddit his experience of witnessing what went down. He posted: “I was there. I [...]

The Undertaker Responds To Fan Calling Him Out

The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride. Check out Taker's re[...] May 19 - The Undertaker took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who criticized him for wearing some “right wing shirts” during his WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride. Check out Taker's re[...]

Vince McMahon Wanted A Female Talent To Wear A False Penis

Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines, many never made screen such as the one WWE Hall [...] May 19 - Vince McMahon is never far for a controversial idea, and over the years many stories have surfaced of plans McMahon has wanted to turn into storylines, many never made screen such as the one WWE Hall [...]