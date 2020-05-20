Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Kenny Williams on May 20, 2020

Following this week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite, below is the updated card for this coming Saturday night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event:

All Elite Wrestling World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship Tournament Finals: “The American Nightmare” Cody (with Brandi Rhodes & Arn Anderson) vs. “The Murderhawk Monster“ Lance Archer (with Jake “The Snake” Roberts) (title to be presented by “Iron” Mike Tyson)

No Countout, No Disqualification Match for the All Elite Wrestling Women’s World Championship: “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Stadium Stampede Match: The Inner Circle vs. The Elite & “Broken” Matt Hardy (Falls Count Anywhere, Ring Will Be Placed at 50-Yard Line)

Casino Ladder Match for a Future All Elite Wrestling World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. “Superbad” Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Mystery Participant

MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Jungle Boy

Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship Number-One Contenders Match (To Take Place During Double or Nothing Buy-In): Private Party vs. Best Friends